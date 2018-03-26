Which countries are expelling Russian diplomats?

On Monday, 19 European countries, Canada and the US announced that they will be expelling 113 Russian diplomats over the coming week.

The announcement comes 10 days after the UK expelled 23 Russian officials. Earlier in March UK prime minister accused Russia of being behind the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The two were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping centre in the English town of Salisbury on March 4.

The UK government has claimed that a Russian-made nerve agent was used to posion the two. Russia has denied the accusations and last week expelled 23 UK diplomats.

In response, on Friday, heads of EU countries held a special meeting to decide on measures they can take in support of the UK, which is currently in the process of leaving the union. NATO allies - US and Canada - also decided to take action in solidarity with London.

Here is a breakdown of the number of Russian diplomats each country has vouched to expel.

European Union member states:

France - 4

Poland - 4

Germany - 4

Lithuania - 3

Czech Republic - 3

Denmark - 2

Italy - 2

Spain - 2

Netherlands - 2

Estonia - 1

Latvia - 1

Sweden - 1

Finland - 1

Romania - 1

Croatia - 1

Hungary - 1

Total: 33

Non-EU European states

Ukraine - 13

Albania - 2

Norway - 1

Total: 16

North American NATO members

US - 60

Canada - 4

Total: 64