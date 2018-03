One of the last surviving men who served at the Nazi death camp, Auschwitz, has died before he could start a prison sentence.

Oskar Groening was known as the bookkeeper of the camp because of his role in collecting cash stolen from victims during World War II.

At his trial in 2015, he had admitted serving at Auschwitz, but denied active participation in the genocide.

Al Jazeera's Dominic Kane reports from Berlin.