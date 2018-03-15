Charlottesville: Beaten black man to stand trial on Friday

Activists in Charlottesville are calling on authorities to drop the charges against DeAndre Harris, an African American beaten by at least six white nationalist demonstrators at the August 12 Unite the Right rally.

A video of Harris's beating went viral in the days following the white nationalist rally, prompting an outcry. Harris was initially charged with a felony, but it was later reduced to a misdemeanour.

The rally was originally called to defend monuments to leaders of the Confederacy, the rebel states that seceded from the US in the 19th century due to their pro-slavery stance and other issues.

Heather Heyer, 31, was killed when James Fields Jr drove his car through a crowd. Hundreds of counter-protesters were injured.

Harris's first date in court for misdemeanor assault against a white nationalist is Friday.

Local activists are holding a vigil Thursday evening in front of the court house where he will appear, which is also near to the garage where he was beaten.

Organisers fail to see how an African American in the middle of a white nationalist demonstration could be charged with misdemeanor assault and battery of his attackers.

For them, it was self-defence.

"These men were victims of hate crimes all day long. They were spat upon. They saw Nazi flags," Grace Aheron, one of the organisers, told Al Jazeera in an interview.

Harris is not the only African American facing charges related to the August rally.

Malicious wounding

Donald Blakney has been charged with a felony count of malicious wounding for allegedly hitting Eric Mattson, a member of the Hiway Men, a group with members across the US who were at Charlottesville to protect both the "Constitution" and the Confederate monuments.

Blakney faces a grand jury on April 16 that will decide whether or not to indict him.

Corey Long was charged with misdemeanour assault and disorderly conduct for wielding a "flamethrower" to push back white nationalists.

Long is shown using a lighter to ignite a stream of spray paint to keep a man attempting to hit him with a Confederate flag, a common symbol of white nationalists.

A video later released by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia showed white nationalist Richard Wilson Preston screaming a racial epithet at Long and firing a gun in his direction.

Preston has been charged with unlawful discharge of a weapon, a felony.

Aheron stressed that these men were "outnumbered not only in terms of numbers, but also firepower" and "police were nowhere to be seen all day long".

An independent review into events surrounding the rally conducted by the former US Attorney Tim Heaphy found that Charlottesville and Virginia state police did not adequately protect civilians at the demonstration.

A statement from Commonwealth Attorney Joseph Platania delivered to Al Jazeera said his "office will endeavor to work with law enforcement to identify, gather, and evaluate all admissible and relevant evidence" related to the alleged incidents.

Platania has no plans to drop the charges, though it should be "assumed the men are innocent" until proved otherwise, the statement said.

Aheron believes the city should apologising instead of investigating.

"It's because of the city's failings that these three men are facing what they're facing," she concluded.