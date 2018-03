Painful divisions are being thrust to the forefront of people's minds in Spain, as politicians in Catalonia push for the region to secede.

During the Spanish Civil War, the Catalan capital, Barcelona, was a stronghold of anti-fascist republican groups.

Tens of thousands died in fierce fighting with troops loyal to General Franco, who won the war and went on to govern from Madrid.

For some Catalans, the current tension is reopening old wounds.

