Deadly car bomb blast rocks Somalia's capital Mogadishu

Explosion outside popular hotel in Mogadishu kills at least 14 people and wounds 10, interior ministry spokesman says.

    At least 14 people have been killed in a car bomb blast outside a popular hotel in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, according to a government official.

    The explosion on Thursday happened near Weheliye hotel on the busy Maka al-Mukarrama Road.

    A spokesman for the Somali interior ministry confirmed the death toll to Al Jazeera, adding that 10 others were wounded in the blast. 

    The attack was claimed by al-Shabab, Reuters news agency reported, citing the armed group's military operation spokesman.

    Al-Shabab, which is fighting to overthrow Somalia's internationally recognised government, carries out frequent attacks in and around the capital.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

