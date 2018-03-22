Deadly car bomb blast rocks Somalia's capital Mogadishu

At least 14 people have been killed in a car bomb blast outside a popular hotel in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, according to a government official.

The explosion on Thursday happened near Weheliye hotel on the busy Maka al-Mukarrama Road.

A spokesman for the Somali interior ministry confirmed the death toll to Al Jazeera, adding that 10 others were wounded in the blast.

The attack was claimed by al-Shabab, Reuters news agency reported, citing the armed group's military operation spokesman.

Al-Shabab, which is fighting to overthrow Somalia's internationally recognised government, carries out frequent attacks in and around the capital.

More to follow.