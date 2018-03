Burkina Faso's security forces remain on high alert after a man was shot dead while attempting to storm a roadblock near the presidential compound.

It comes just two days after 16 people were killed in twin attacks on the military headquarters and the French embassy.

The violence is part of what is an increasingly tense situation in the western Sahel region of central Africa.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from Ouagadougou.