Boko Haram releases group of abducted Nigerian schoolgirls

A group of schoolgirls abducted by armed group Boko Haram in the northeastern town of Dapchi last month have been returned home, residents of the town told Al Jazeera.

A father of one of the girls said on Wednesday that his daughter, as well as residents in Dapchi, told him over the phone that she and several others of the 110 abducted schoolgirls were released.

Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris, reporting from Nigeria's eastern city of Yolo, said it was not clear whether they were returned to Dapchi by members of Boko Haram as Dapchi residents suggested.

The number of returned girls was also unclear, he said.

"The government does not say much about this, however, we understand that some form of negotiation may have taken place," he said. "It is not clear how much money was paid."

The schoolgirls were abducted after fighters stormed the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, on February 19.

Public pressure

Idris said the abduction prompted public anger against the government for failing to prevent it, which put a lot of pressure on the authorities to act fast.

"The government deployed a lot of resources, including aircraft and heavy equipment on the ground, to pursue abductors of these girls," he said.

"The pressure is going to mount now to get other girls to be released as well whether through negotiation or military operation."

Amnesty International on Tuesday cited security officials and witnesses who said military and police received at least five calls in the hours before the attack.

The rights group said no lessons had been learned from Chibok and urged Nigeria's government to make public its investigation into the new attack in Dapchi town. Nigeria denied the accusations.

In 2014, Boko Haram abducted 276 schoolgirls from Chibok, and about 100 of them have never returned to their families.