Banned Australian cricket trio apologise for cheating scandal

The three cricketers made emotional apologies after being banned from both the Australian team and the Indian Premier League, following a ball-tampering scandal.

Australia's former cricket captain Steve Smith told reporters that he was devastated by the tampering scandal, and batsman Cameron Bancroft repeatedly apologised for cheating by rubbing the ball with sandpaper.

Former vice-captain David Warner is also flying back as lucrative advertising deals are cancelled.

Al Jazeera's Yaara Bou Melhem reports from Sydney.