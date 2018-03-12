Several killed in US-Bangla Airlines crash in Kathmandu

Authorities say plane carrying at least 72 people crash-lands at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport.

    Nepalese rescuers stand near a passenger plane from Bangladesh that crashed at the airport in Kathmandu [AP]
    At least 30 people have been reported killed, when a plane carrying at least 72 people crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in the Nepali capital, Kathmanduaccording to authorities.

    The US-Bangla Airlines "caught fire after it careened off the runway during landing and crashed onto a football ground near TIA", the Kathmandu Post reported on Monday.

    An official source told Al Jazeera that 33 of the passengers were Nepali nationals.

     

    At least 17 passengers have been rescued and sent to city hospitals for treatment, as rescue efforts continued.

    According to the Kathmandu Post there were at least 37 male, 27 female and two minor passengers aboard the plane.

    The Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft took off from the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, to the Himalayan capital on Monday morning. 

    Images first posted on social media showed workers at the airport standing at the runway and grounds, as thick smoke is seen rising in the background.  

     

    Additional reporting by Roshan Sedhai in Kathmandu

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

