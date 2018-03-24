Attacks against Palestinians in increase by 50 percent in 2018

There's been an increase in attacks by Israelis from illegal settlements against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of the year, according to the UN.

Palestinians in Zone B of the West Bank, where Israel maintains authority over security matters, say that Israeli forces do not protect them from settler attacks and when they file complaints, they rarely lead indictment or conviction.

Al Jazeera's Hoda Abdel-Hamid spoke to Palestinian victims about the daily struggle to protect themselves.