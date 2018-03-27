Asia Pacific: Agriculture, population growth spike water needs

The Asia Pacific is the most vulnerable region in the world when it comes to access to water. Population growth and urbanisation have drastically increased the demand. The region is home to 60 percent of the world’s population and 50 percent of the poorest. Agriculture takes up 80 percent of the water resources.

By 2030, the region is expected to have 22 cities with a population greater than or equal to 10 million. And, in 30 years or so, 3.4 billion people are expected to be living in water-scarce areas - with climate change exacerbating the problem.

Al Jazeera's Florence Looi reports from Sekinchan in Malaysia on the challenges facing policymakers in the region and some proposed solutions.