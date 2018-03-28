Alton Sterling shooting: No criminal charges for US police

Criminal charges have been ruled out for two white police officers in the 2016 killing of a 37-year-old black man in the US state of Louisiana.

Video of Alton Sterling's death caused national outrage, and helped build momentum for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The decision to clear the officers comes as another investigation gets under way into the killing of Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man who was fatally shot by two police officers in Sacramento, California, last week.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from Washington.