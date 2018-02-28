Turkey: Ceasefire resolution is not about Afrin

    Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a weapon near the city of Afrin, Syria February 19, 2018.[Khalil Ashawi/Reuters]
    Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a weapon near the city of Afrin, Syria February 19, 2018.[Khalil Ashawi/Reuters]

    UN resolution

    • Turkey: UN resolution is for Ghouta
    • US: Some "terrorist" groups excluded

    Turkey dismissed US remarks on the UN's Syria ceasefire resolution by asserting that Turkey's offensive in Afrin falls outside the resolution.

    Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Wednesday that "Turkey is not one of the parties to the conflict in Syria."

    When asked by reporters on Tuesday if Turkey is "violating the UN ceasefire" in Syria, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said that she would "encourage Turkey to go back and read the UN resolution."

    The UN Security Council on Saturday passed a resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria "without delay."

    US remarks

    The UN "demands that all parties cease hostilities without delay and engage immediately to ensure full and comprehensive implementation of this demand by all parties for a durable humanitarian pause for at least 30 consecutive days throughout Syria," Nauert said quoting the UN resolution.

    But Nauert added "It [the resolution] affirms that the cessation of hostilities shall not apply to military operations against the Islamic State of Iraq in the Levant (ISIL), also known as Daesh, al-Qaeda, and al-Nusrah Front, and all other individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities associated with al-Qaeda and ISIL and other terror groups as designated by the Security Council."

    "So I think the resolution was clear here in naming exactly which groups are considered to be exempt from the ceasefire."

    Turkey's response

    Turkey has stressed that the ceasefire is meant to give relief to civilian areas hit hard by Assad regime air raids, and has nothing to do with Turkey's "counterterrorism" operation in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

    Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said that Nauert "couldn't understand the focal point of the resolution or wants to distort it".

    "Turkey is not one of the parties to the conflict in Syria," said Aksoy. "In Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Turkey is exercising its right to self-defence based on Article 51 of the UN Charter."

    The UN ceasefire resolution in particular is meant to provide humanitarian and medical relief to the battered Syrian enclave of Eastern Ghouta, the target of a five-year Assad government siege.

    Could Turkey's offensive in Syria lead to a quagmire?

    Inside Story

    Could Turkey's offensive in Syria lead to a quagmire?

    SOURCE: Anadolu news agency

