Syria: Chemical attack suspected in Eastern Ghouta siege

More than 500 people, including women and children, have died in Eastern Ghouta. At least 23 people were killed on Monday, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

    Medics in Syria say a child has died and a dozen more are being treated after another suspected chlorine gas attack.

    Witnesses reported smelling the gas after an explosion in the rebel-held area of Eastern Ghouta.

    The Syrian government has denied using chemical weapons in the war.

    Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

