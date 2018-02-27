Sridevi's death: Case closed, say Dubai officials

The body of the Bollywood actress Sridevi has been handed over to her family, and the case of her death has now been closed, prosecution authorities in Dubai said on Tuesday.

"Dubai Public Prosecution has approved the release of the body of the Indian actress Sridevi to her family following the completion of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death," the government of Dubai media office said in a statement.

"Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed," it said.

Her body is being embalmed before being flown back to India.

Her funeral, which was scheduled to be held on Monday in the Indian city of Mumbai - the home of Bollywood - was delayed after a forensic report said that the 54-year-old actress died of "accidental drowning following loss of consciousness".

Authorities in Dubai had said that the iconic actress was under the influence of alcohol when she lost balance and fell into the bathtub of her room at Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Earlier reports said that she died of a heart attack while attending a family wedding in Dubai.

Fixture in Indian film industry

The funeral will take place Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu after her remains return to India.

Local media are reporting that several friends and family members have already arrived at the home of Anil Kapoor, Sridevi's brother-in-law.

The actress is survived by her husband, Boney Kapoor, and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Sridevi started acting at the age of four with a role in the Tamil language film, Thunaivan.

Her starring role in the 1987 adventure film, Mr India, earned her superstar status in South Asia.

She went on to become a fixture of the Indian film industry, appearing in more than 300 movies, spanning five decades, and picking up scores of awards for her performances.

The Bollywood star was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2013.

News of Sridevi's sudden death shocked many of her colleagues and fans.