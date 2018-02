The Svalbard Global Seed Vault is where the world's seeds are stored so they can be kept safe in a possible "Doomsday scenario".

The first withdrawal was made after a Syrian seed bank was destroyed in 2015 and researchers requested samples of some of the seeds that were lost.

The vault is 10 years old and needs an upgrade, Norway has promised to spend $13m doing that.

Al Jazeera's Imran Khan Reports.