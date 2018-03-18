Mohamed Salah sets Premier League scoring record

Liverpool star Mohammed Salah set records when he struck four goals (a super hat-trick) on Saturday, thrashing Watford, in a Premier League game.

He had begun the day level on 24 goals with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot but ended it four clear.

And his 36 goals in all competitions is a new record for a Liverpool player in a debut season — eclipsing the 33 scored by Fernando Torres in 2007-08.

Records

Salah leads the English Premier League with 28 goals, four goals ahead of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The first Egyptian player to score a triple or super hat-trick in the Premier League.





The first player to score a four-time for Liverpool in one match in Premier League since Luis Suarez did so in front of Norwich City in December 2009.

Left foot

On February 24, Salah scored for the sixth successive game in all competitions and his goal took him level with Harry Kane at the top of the Premier League scoring charts with 23 goals in the 2018 season.

In the same match, Salah set a record scoring 20 goals with his left foot in this season. "That's the most by a player in a single season in the competition's history," the Premiere League tweeted.