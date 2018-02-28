India is a 'big priority' for Amazon Music

    Amazon.com Inc launched its music-streaming service in India on Wednesday, its latest offering to drive customers to shop more on its flagship e-commerce platform.

    Amazon Prime Music will be available at no extra cost to members of Prime, the world's largest online retailer's customer loyalty plan that costs an annual 999 rupees ($15.30).

    "Our entire music organization - Seattle, San Francisco, Bangalore, Mumbai - we have all spent a lot of time, invested our time personally and our engineering resources in India, it's a big priority for us," Sean McMullan, Director International Expansion at Amazon Music, told reporters.

    The music service will compete, among others, with local rival Gaana, which is raising $115m in new funding, and Apple Inc's music service.

    Billions investment

    In June 2016, Amazon's Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said that it would invest an additional $3bn in India, boosting its committed investment in the country to over $5bn.

    The Seattle, Washington-headquartered company is engaged in a battle with homegrown Flipkart for a bigger piece of India's fledgling online retail market.

    In 2017, Jeff Bezos became the world's richest man, as reported by Time Magazine.

