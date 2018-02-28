Hope Hicks admits telling 'white lies' for Trump

    White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the US Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, US, February 27, 2018. [Photo/Leah Millis/Reuters]
    White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the US Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, US, February 27, 2018. [Photo/Leah Millis/Reuters]

    White House Communications Director Hope Hicks has acknowledged to a House intelligence panel that she has occasionally told “white lies” for President Donald Trump, according to those present for Hicks’ closed-door testimony.

    Hicks was interviewed for nine hours on Tuesday by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

    In response to a question on whether she had ever lied for her boss, Hicks acknowledged to have told “white lies” for Trump on occasion, according to a person familiar with the testimony.

    The person, who declined to be named because the committee’s interviews are not public, said Hicks told the panel she had not lied about anything substantive.

    Russian investigation

    Republican Rep. Tom Rooney of Florida, a member of the intelligence panel who was in the interview, said Hicks’ answer was completely unrelated to the Russia investigation.

    “When specifically asked whether or not she was instructed to lie by the president, or the candidate, with regard to Russia, the investigation or our investigation, the answer to that question was no,” Rooney said.

    “And that’s our jurisdiction. Not whether or not he asked her to cancel a meeting for him, or something like that,” he added. 

    The top Democrat on the intelligence panel, California Rep. Adam Schiff, said that Hicks answered questions about her role in Trump’s campaign and answered some questions about the transition period between the election and the inauguration.

    But she would not answer any questions about events since Trump took the oath of office.
    WATCH: Trump-Russia probe: Lawyer pleads guilty to lying to FBI (2:15)

    White House statement

    While the investigation is focused on Russian interference during the campaign, House investigators also had questions about her time in the White House, including her role in drafting a statement responding to news reports about a 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russians.

    “All of our questions about what went into that statement went unanswered,” Schiff said.

    That statement has been of particular interest to special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating matters related to the Russian meddling and potential obstruction of an ongoing federal inquiry.

    The White House has said the president was involved in drafting the statement after news of the meeting broke last summer.

    The statement said the meeting primarily concerned a Russian adoption programme, though emails released later showed that Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, agreed to the sit-down with a Russian lawyer.

    Trump and Russia: Collusion or coincidence?

    UpFront

    Trump and Russia: Collusion or coincidence?

    SOURCE: AP news agency

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Are Eritrea government spies posing as refugee interpreters?

    Are Eritrea spies posing as interpreters for refugees?

    Asylum seekers and activists tell Al Jazeera how government-linked translators have infiltrated the immigration system.

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    A photojournalist describes how she posed as a prostitute to follow the trade in human flesh.

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.