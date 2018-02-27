Afghanistan's minefields: Living amongst landmines

Afghanistan is one of the most heavily mined countries in the world, posing an ever-present danger to civilians.

by

    Afghans have lived through decades of war and instability.

    One of the biggest threats they face now are landmines, left from either the Soviet invasion or the fight against the Taliban.

    In 2017, more than 2,000 Afghans were killed or injured by landmines. That is about five times the number of civilians killed in 2012.

    The aid group, Halo Trust, estimates there are up to 640,000 landmines laid in Afghanistan since 1979.

    Although most recorded battlefields have been cleared, Afghanistan remains one of the world's most mined countries.

    Al Jazeera's Jennifer Glasse reports from southern Afghanistan.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Are Eritrea government spies posing as refugee interpreters?

    Are Eritrea spies posing as interpreters for refugees?

    Asylum seekers and activists tell Al Jazeera how government-linked translators have infiltrated the immigration system.

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    A photojournalist describes how she posed as a prostitute to follow the trade in human flesh.

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.