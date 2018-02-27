Afghanistan's minefields: Living amongst landmines

Afghans have lived through decades of war and instability.

One of the biggest threats they face now are landmines, left from either the Soviet invasion or the fight against the Taliban.

In 2017, more than 2,000 Afghans were killed or injured by landmines. That is about five times the number of civilians killed in 2012.

The aid group, Halo Trust, estimates there are up to 640,000 landmines laid in Afghanistan since 1979.

Although most recorded battlefields have been cleared, Afghanistan remains one of the world's most mined countries.

Al Jazeera's Jennifer Glasse reports from southern Afghanistan.