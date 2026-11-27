Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye meet in Islamabad as Houthi attacks on the kingdom continue and Iran talks stay open.

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Islamabad, Pakistan – Senior officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye are meeting in Islamabad on Friday to discuss their Mecca defence pact, as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and sporadic Iranian strikes on other Gulf countries continue.

The officials are meeting for the third time since the three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7, under which an armed attack on one member is treated as an attack on all three.

The agreement was signed amid a wider war that began with United States-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the AFP news agency earlier this week that the “continuous turmoil south of Saudi Arabia” – a reference to Yemen, where the Houthis are based – would be on the agenda. He confirmed that the defence and foreign ministers of all three countries would attend the Islamabad meeting.

“Any threat to Saudi Arabia is a threat to Pakistan and Turkiye according to the pact, which is absolutely clear,” Asif said.

He described the pact as still being at an early stage.

“Initially we need to have frequent meetings to steer what is being formulated, in a way that in the next couple of months we have everything in place so that we can move forward,” he said.

Pakistan has pledged to defend Saudi territory but has ruled out attacking the Houthis inside Yemen.

A pledge with limits

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs set out that boundary on October 9. Spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said Pakistani troops stationed in Saudi Arabia under the alliance would not cross into Yemen to attack the Houthis.

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“It is an alliance intended to defend the three countries against aggression,” he said at the weekly news briefing.

On April 11, as Islamabad hosted talks between US and Iranian officials aimed at ending the war, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said a Pakistani force, including fighter and support aircraft, had arrived at King Abdulaziz airbase in the country’s Eastern Province under a bilateral mutual defence agreement that Islamabad and Riyadh had signed in 2025.

Muhammad Faisal, a Sydney-based security and foreign policy analyst, said much of the Pakistani military presence in Saudi Arabia rested on that older bilateral arrangement.

“Importantly, Pakistan’s existing military presence and defence coordination with Saudi Arabia largely predate the Mecca Pact,” he told Al Jazeera, referring to the bilateral mutual defence pact inked in September 2025, at a time when Gulf countries were reevaluating their dependence on US security guarantees after Israel struck Qatar.

Faisal added that Riyadh had not publicly pressed Islamabad to take part in offensive operations inside Yemen.

But Umer Karim, an associate fellow at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in Riyadh, said that limit fell short of what Saudi Arabia wanted.

Therein lies a dilemma, both for Pakistan and for Saudi Arabia: The deeper Pakistan becomes involved against the Houthis, Karim said, the weaker its diplomatic role would become in US-Iran mediation and in its more recent efforts to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia. That’s because Iran is the principal external backer of the Houthis.

“Saudi Arabia wants Pakistan to contribute to its defence against the Houthis, and perhaps to act more against the Houthis in an offensive manner, but it also wants to retain Pakistan as a conduit of diplomatic engagement with Iran,” he told Al Jazeera.

Pressure on the ground

On November 24, the Saudi Civil Defence said 11 people were injured when a tower in Riyadh’s financial centre was hit in a Houthi attack.

At least 26 people have been killed in suspected Houthi drone and missile attacks in Saudi Arabia since September 23, according to Saudi authorities. Twenty-three of them were killed in strikes on airports.

At an emergency meeting of the pact’s member countries in Riyadh on October 5, the committee agreed to provide forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the kingdom.

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The joint statement did not name Yemen or the Houthis.

On November 21, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Turkish media: “Our current policy is aimed at the defence of Saudi Arabia; no decision has been made on deploying troops inside Yemen. However, the necessary support is being provided in defending Saudi Arabia.”

Omer Ozkizilcik, an Ankara-based analyst and nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, expected the alliance to remain defensive for the moment.

“As of now, as the Saudis only requested defensive support, I do not expect the Mecca Pact to get involved in offensive military operations against the Houthi militias in Yemen,” he told Al Jazeera.

Nawaf Obaid, a senior research fellow at the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, outlined the scope of Pakistan’s commitment.

“Pakistan’s military commitment to the defence of Saudi Arabia encompasses capabilities across the land and air domains, including combat aviation, ground formations, integrated air and missile defence, and geospatial intelligence support. Defensive military operations can involve direct combat,” he told Al Jazeera.

Building the alliance

The Riyadh meeting was also attended by retired Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, a former three-star Pakistani general, who was appointed earlier in September as the alliance’s first secretary-general for a three-year term.

The secretariat is based in Riyadh, where Mahmood met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on November 19 to review efforts to build the alliance’s institutional framework, according to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on October 23 that Islamabad and Riyadh had completed their ratification processes. Turkiye’s parliament approved the agreement on November 5 by 279 votes to 119. On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed off on the ratification.

Eyup Ersoy, a visiting research fellow at Pembroke College, University of Oxford, said the alliance had moved quickly.

“The speed and scale of the formation of legal and institutional foundations of the agreement so far attest to the noteworthy performance of the agreement as well,” he told Al Jazeera.

Ozkizilcik, however, pointed to its limits.

“The Mecca Pact does not include a superpower. So, its capabilities and power projections will always be limited, in that it’s an alliance of regional or middle powers,” he said.

The alliance has not publicly detailed how it would decide on a joint military response, which forces it would call on or who would command them.

The Tehran channel

On October 26, Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, and Turkiye’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in Tehran.

That meeting is widely believed to have been facilitated by Islamabad. “This showcased Pakistan’s dual role as an active member of the Mecca alliance and a diplomatic bridge between Riyadh and Tehran,” Faisal, the Sydney-based analyst, said.

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Obaid said Tehran understood Pakistan’s position.

“Pakistan is not strategically neutral when it comes to Saudi Arabia and Iran, and the Iranians understand this perfectly well. Islamabad has an immediate national security interest in preventing a renewed military confrontation between the United States and Iran, which explains its mediation efforts,” he said.

On October 31, Rezaei told Iranian state television that Prince Khalid had warned that Israel would go after Turkiye once it was done with Iran, and then Saudi Arabia. Riyadh, Ankara and Islamabad have not publicly commented on his account.

Javad Heiran-Nia, director of the Persian Gulf Studies Group in Tehran, said Iran viewed the pact through that lens.

“Iran welcomes any mechanism that creates a balance against Israel and weakens the American order in the region,” he told Al Jazeera, even as Tehran “knows that one dimension of the Mecca Pact, and of possible participation in it, is to control Iran and its proxy forces”.

At a weekly briefing on November 20, Pakistani spokesperson Khan said the agreement “is defensive in nature and is not directed against any country”.

The text of the agreement, as submitted to the Turkish parliament, names no country or region as a threat.

Pakistan’s dilemma

Asif declined to tell AFP how the pact would respond to a direct Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia. He named Israel as a possible threat to the region.

“The possibility of some conflict, or aggression from the Israeli side exists, so we need to close our ranks, the countries of this region,” he said.

Karim, from the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, said pressure on Pakistan could grow if Riyadh’s outreach to Tehran stalled.

“Once Saudi Arabia recognises diplomatic engagement with Iran is not bringing any meaningful outcomes, only then perhaps will it further pressure Pakistan to be more openly involved against the Houthis, which would indeed imperil its goodwill with Iran,” he said.

“The balancing act for Pakistan becomes difficult every day because Iran is unwilling to oblige its concerns and those of Saudi Arabia on Yemen. But for now, it has not crossed a breakdown threshold.”