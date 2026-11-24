While the two European powers have long had a presence in Libya’s rivalry, the overt nature of Sunday’s attack introduces new complications.

The recent attack on a Russian warship in the port of Benghazi, Libya, has drawn condemnation from both sides of the country’s fractured political landscape.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took responsibility for the drone strikes on the Russian ship docked in the Libyan port a day earlier.

This led to outcry from Libyan officials from both sides of the political divide, who fear the attack threatens fragile efforts to unify the country after more than a decade of war and division.

Here’s what we know:

What is behind the Russian presence in Libya?

Since the fall of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya’s fractious political landscape has settled into two rival administrations currently governing the country: the internationally recognised Government of National Unity (GNU) based in the western city of Tripoli and led by interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and authorities linked to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Haftar, who had moved to the United States when Gaddafi was still the leader, has long cultivated close ties with Russia. Moscow has allegedly provided his self-described Libyan National Army (LNA) with weapons, mercenaries and diplomatic backing, key to helping him consolidate control over much of the east.

In exchange, Russia has retained a military and logistical foothold in the country, including ports, airfields, storage, maintenance capacity, and overland routes critical to supporting its operations in the rest of Africa.

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Russia is believed to have a military presence in Sudan, Mali, the Central African Republic, Niger, Burkina Faso, among others.

There are an estimated 1,000 to 1,800 Russian personnel in Libya, including from its Africa Corps, a unit within Moscow’s Ministry of Defence, which has tried to bring Russian private military companies in Africa under government control.

The importance of eastern Libya as a military hub for Russia only increased after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a key regional ally of Moscow, fell from power in December 2024, said Ruslan Trad, nonresident fellow of Global Security at the Atlantic Council.

“Russia’s bases in Libya are less about fighting in Libya itself than about sustaining Moscow’s wider military and political footprint across the Sahel and Central Africa. They function as a logistics bridge between the Mediterranean and Russia’s partners and deployments deeper in the continent,” Trad told Al Jazeera.

“Without this hub, Russia would have to sustain operations thousands of kilometres from Russia with far fewer reliable transit options.”

Why is there a Ukrainian presence in Libya?

The internationally recognised government in Tripoli has sought to counterbalance Russia’s involvement in Libya by forming its own international partnerships, most notably with Turkiye. The GNU has also adopted a firmly pro-Ukraine stance in recent years.

In 2022, the GNU issued an unqualified condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was the only Arab country to vote in favour of suspending Russia’s participation in the United Nations Human Rights Council later that year.

The relationship between the GNU and Ukraine deepened in 2023, with Prime Minister Dbeibah pushing for the establishment of an official embassy in Tripoli and opening talks on military cooperation. Shortly thereafter, Ukrainian forces began providing training and technical support to GNU forces.

Russia has long accused Ukraine of arming GNU forces and maintaining a presence in western Libya to target its interests in Africa, including a string of unclaimed attacks on Russian-linked vessels off Libya’s coast in recent months suspected to have been carried out by Ukrainian forces. Zelenskyy’s claim of responsibility for Sunday’s attack left no room for ambiguity.

“Ukraine’s presence in northwestern Libya is a limited, discreet military cooperation arrangement with the Government of National Unity,” Trad said. “Its main function is to support long-range drone operations against Russian shipping and military logistics in the Mediterranean.”

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Suspected Ukrainian attacks in the Mediterranean include drone attacks in September on the Russian cargo ship, Lady Mariia, between Crete and Libya, and an attack that set Russian LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz ablaze in December, leaving it adrift between Malta and Libya.

But it is not clear whether Sunday’s attack was launched from Libyan soil.

Libya’s reconciliation process

Groups loyal to the GNU and Haftar’s LNA have fought a gruelling war since 2014, with thousands killed. Efforts to reconcile the eastern and western authorities have repeatedly failed.

Since 2025, regional and international efforts to bridge Libya’s divide have yielded cautious progress, resulting in a cooperation framework that seeks to unify the country’s political, military and economic institutions.

In April, Libya adopted a unified national budget for the first time in more than a decade. The move was welcomed in a joint statement by 10 countries involved in Libya’s conflict or the process to end it, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and the US.

Russia also welcomed the move in an April 22 statement but warned against the involvement of “external actors” in shaping Libya’s future.

On August 30, the two sides agreed to presidential and legislative elections within 24 months under a single executive authority, in a UN-mediated deal, but questions still linger over their commitments to the process.

Sansom Milton, a senior research fellow at the Doha-based Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, told Al Jazeera that the framework remained the clearest opening for a political settlement between the two rivals in years.

“The Haftar and Dbeibah camps have moved from bargaining over how to share Libya’s oil wealth to how they might share power,” Milton said. “I doubt Sunday’s strikes alone will derail talks.”

Osama Kubbar, a Libyan political and security analyst, agreed that the attack as an independent action by the Ukrainian government was unlikely to disrupt the political process.

“If the boats did indeed depart from Tripoli, it was an independent action by Ukrainian personnel who are primarily present to train Libyan forces in the west of the country,” he said. “It will therefore not affect the reconciliation process between the two sides.”

What comes next?

The condemnation of the attack by both sides could be counterproductive to any Ukrainian efforts to establish a presence in Libya, analysts told Al Jazeera.

“Both the Russian state and the Haftar family will feel compelled to retaliate – somehow. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but the pressure is going to be there, because what happened was humiliating for both,” Harchaoui told Al Jazeera.

“So now that this actor, Ukraine, is not just performing covert action, but overt actions against components of the Russian state, then it opens up all sorts of possibilities.”

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It could also have an impact on the fragile peace process in Libya, with the country ever sensitive to a new round of conflict.

“I’m not saying it’s likely, but the possibility now can be imagined,” Harchaoui said.

Both administrations insist that they do not want a foreign war between Russia and Ukraine brought to Libya’s shores.

Mousa al-Koni, one of the three members of the Presidential Council that acts as head of state for the country under a UN deal, characterised the attack as “terrorist” and promised legal and diplomatic measures against culprits, including referring the incident to the UN Security Council.

Ukraine will also face further pressure from both sides to limit its role in Libya.

“Both sides have an interest in framing the strike as a violation of Libyan sovereignty,” Trad said. “What follows will likely be less a clean expulsion than a reduction in visibility and control.”