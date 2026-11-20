Islamabad and New Delhi insist the visit is strictly multilateral, despite hopes it could open a channel for contact.

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Islamabad, Pakistan — Pakistan’s climate change minister, Musadik Malik, arrived in New Delhi on Friday, becoming the first Pakistani federal minister to visit India since the neighbours fought a four-day war in May 2025.

Malik is attending the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, a three-day gathering that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to inaugurate on Friday evening. Malik is expected to address the forum on Saturday.

No bilateral meeting has been announced. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Thursday that its participation was “reflective of its contribution as an active SCO member State to promote dialogue, cooperation and understanding in line with ‘Shanghai Spirit’”.

It is the first such visit since then-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari travelled to Goa in May 2023.

Both governments have framed these exchanges as routine SCO business.

With Pakistan due to host the bloc’s leaders next August, the question is how far contact confined to a multilateral forum can go — and whether this could set the stage for Modi to travel to Islamabad for the summit.

The choice of minister

Indian media, quoting diplomatic sources, reported that India’s invitation was for Pakistan’s minister for national heritage and culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi.

Neither government has confirmed this.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on November 6 only that it had received an invitation and would decide after consultations. Islamabad has not said why it sent Malik.

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The Foreign Office said Malik would “share Pakistan’s perspective on the salience of dialogue among civilisations” and meet SCO member states on the sidelines.

Jauhar Saleem, president of the Islamabad-based Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) and a former foreign secretary, said the choice was Pakistan’s to make.

“There is no hard and fast rule about who represents a country at such fora, and it is the prerogative of the invited state to nominate the representative it considers most appropriate,” he told Al Jazeera.

“Civilisation is not only about heritage and culture; it is about how societies relate to their land, their rivers, and one another,” Saleem added.

Khurram Dastgir Khan, a former federal minister for foreign affairs and defence and senior leader of the governing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said the choice was deliberate.

Sending a minister of its own choosing “lets Pakistan take part as an SCO member without being seen to buy into India’s framing or showcase,” he told Al Jazeera.

He said it also signalled Pakistan’s aim “to be seen as a constructive host for the 2027 summit; thereby nudging the door open an inch for PM Modi’s participation”.

Pakistan took over the SCO’s rotating chairmanship on September 1 and will host the leaders’ summit in Islamabad in August 2027, the month both countries mark 80 years of independence.

New Delhi’s position

New Delhi has sought to keep the visit within a narrow SCO frame.

At an October 28 briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had invited “all SCO members” “as per established practice”, along with dialogue partners and one observer.

Asked whether New Delhi was reviewing its Pakistan policy ahead of upcoming multilateral engagements, he said: “Post the Pahalgam attack, we have a Pakistan policy. That Pakistan policy remains in place; there has been no change.”

India blames Pakistan for the April 2025 attack in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir, in which gunmen killed 26 civilians, setting the stage for the war that followed. Islamabad denies any involvement.

Sharat Sabharwal, India’s high commissioner to Pakistan from 2009 to 2013, said the invitation followed from India’s role as host.

“This is a meeting in the SCO framework, where India, as the organiser, has to invite all member countries. Therefore, at this juncture, there is no reason to look for any deeper meaning in this visit,” he told Al Jazeera.

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Modi proposed the forum at last year’s SCO summit in Tianjin, China.

Irfan Nooruddin, a professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, said the initiative gave New Delhi a narrative of its own.

“If anything, it will be spun as further indication of India’s leading role in the region and its magnanimity in terms of including Pakistan in the dialogues,” he told Al Jazeera.

Rezaul Hasan Laskar, foreign affairs editor at The Hindustan Times newspaper in New Delhi, said there was little appetite at home for anything more.

“The government has maintained this is a multilateral engagement under the SCO framework, and that there will be no bilateral engagements with Pakistan till the issue of terrorism is addressed,” he told Al Jazeera. “There doesn’t appear to be widespread public backing for a fresh approach towards Pakistan.”

The SCO has been one of the few forums bringing the two countries together since they joined in 2017.

Bhutto-Zardari’s visit to Goa ended in public sparring. In his speech, he warned against “weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring”, without naming India.

Jaishankar later described him to reporters as a “promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry”. The two did not hold a separate bilateral meeting.

Jaishankar’s subsequent visit to Islamabad in October 2024, for an SCO heads of government meeting, passed more quietly, with pleasantries but no talks.

In September this year, Alok Dimri, India’s SCO coordinator, spent three days in Islamabad and shook hands with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. He described the visit to reporters as “an annual rotational ritual of the SCO”.

Dastgir said such contact had done little to change the course of relations.

“The Indian External Affairs Minister’s October 2024 trip to Islamabad for SCO proved a dead-end, despite the hoopla. It did not prevent open hostilities in May 2025,” he said.

Salman Bashir, a former Pakistani high commissioner to India, was blunter. “SCO is an opportunity to maintain a semblance of civility. Don’t think that it is a pathway to normalcy,” he told Al Jazeera.

Frozen ties

Beyond the SCO calendar, nearly every bilateral link remains frozen.

India has held the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty “in abeyance” since the Pahalgam attack.

On August 31, a court of arbitration in The Hague ruled that India could not suspend the treaty unilaterally. New Delhi rejected the court’s jurisdiction.

In September, Indian and Pakistani naval vessels collided in the Arabian Sea, prompting India to summon Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in protest. Neither country has had a high commissioner in the other’s capital since 2019.

Contact has continued below the official level.

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Laskar pointed to “several Track 1.5 and Track 2 engagements right from a few months after the conflict in May last year,” referring to semi-official and unofficial meetings only partly involving government representation.

The road to Islamabad

Pakistan’s chairmanship will bring a series of tests before next August.

At its summit in Bishkek, the SCO named Lahore its tourism and cultural capital for 2026-27. During his visit, Dimri said he hoped to see the city.

The biggest test will be the leaders’ summit itself. Indian officials have told local media that New Delhi will decide its level of representation closer to the date.

Laskar said a breakthrough was hard to predict, but such a visit “could be the pathway to opening all sorts of possibilities”.

Dastgir said SCO meetings “can provide the pretext for bilateral communication, however rudimentary. Sidelines encounters need no announcement and no concession.”

Nooruddin did not rule out a visit by Modi.

“If there’s a single leader in India’s context who could do that, and get away with it, it is he. A sort of Nixon goes to China, if you would,” he said.

“But, again, so much will happen between now and next August that prognosticating so far into the future is pretty pointless. Let’s just say that it’s entirely possible that Modi goes but I wouldn’t bet on it.”