Can Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed usher a new era of reform in Africa?

Ever since the appointment of Abiy Ahmed as Ethiopia's Prime Minister on April 2, an Abiy-mania has been sweeping through Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa. After only three months in office, the young prime minister already managed to change the country for the better and give millions of Ethiopians - and many more Africans - reason to feel optimistic about the future of their country and the region.

However, Ahmed is not the first leader to convince Africans and the world that he can transform the continent. And in the past, such leaders did nothing but dissapoint Africans.

In late -1980s and 1990's, the Cold War, the proxy wars of the US and the Soviet Union, the African debt crisis, as well as the apartheid in South Africa came to an end and a wave of optimism washed over Africa. Consequently, a "new breed" of African leaders, who appeared to be devoted to democracy, have been anointed:

In 1986, Yoweri Museveni came to power in Uganda as the head of a rebel army.

In 1991, Meles Zenawi became Ethiopia's President after toppling Mengistu Hailemariam's military junta.

In 1993, when Eritrea finally declared independence from Ethiopia, Isaias Afewerki became the first president of the new-born nation.

In 1994, following the end of the Rwandan genocide, Paul Kagame became the Vice-President and de-facto ruler of the country.

In the same year, South Africa's Nelson Mandela - who was released from Robben Island in 1990 - was elected as the country's first black president.

When Mandela took office, many believed that Africa's liberation struggle was completed. The last African country under colonial rule was freed and revolutionary leaders who appeared to believe in democracy were in power across the continent.

Decades later, however, the story of these "new breed" of African leaders is a story of disappointment. In Uganda, Musevei has been in power for over three decades and earlier this year signed into law a controversial bill that removes presidential age limits and allows him to rule indefinitely. He has been heavy-handed in dealing with his political opponent Kizza Besigye and his government is tainted with corruption and nepotism allegations. Eritrea and Ethiopia also score poorly in governance and human rights metrics. In the last three decades, both countries have jailed thousands of activists, opposition members and journalists, without due process. Rwanda - still ruled by Kagame - is essentially a police state.

A new leaf

Abiy Ahmed's unexpected rise to power took place against this grim backdrop. The continent is at the mercy of revolutionary-turned-strongmen that had been serving for decades and global superpowers are once again competing for influence in Africa. Moreover, 41-year-old Ahmed, the youngest African leader currently in office, inherited a country that has been mired in crisis for almost three years: incessant public protests, escalating ethnic tensions and growing numbers of displaced Ethiopians.

But despite all the doom and gloom, Ahmed's ascension to power allowed Ethiopians and Africans to dream again. And his performance so far led many to believe that he actually can bring about the change Museveni, Zenawi, Afewerki and Kagame promised but failed to deliver nearly three decades ago.

Ahmed has already made substantial domestic and foreign policy reforms: He freed thousands of political prisoners, lifted a state of emergency, admitted the regime used torture against political opponents in the past and took steps to make peace with his nation's so-called "archenemy" Eritrea. He also moved quickly to liberalise flagship state controlled outfits, namely Ethiopia Airlines and the telecommunication sector, and took important steps to move the country away from a state-controlled economy.

Most Ethiopians at home are now hopeful about the future and thousands of Ethiopians who had been in exile for years are finally making their way home. In the wider Horn of Africa there is talk of an "Ethiopia dividend", with many expecting Ahmed's democratic reforms to have a spillover effect on the neighbouring countries.

If the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPDRF), many argue, can elect a leader like Ahmed, allow democratic reforms and take steps to liberalise the economy, there is hope that similar "revolutionary parties" - such as Uganda's National Resistance Movement, Eritrean People's Liberation Front and the Rwandan Patriotic Front - can follow suit.

So should we expect to see a brand new "new breed of African leaders" in the near future? And even more importantly, can these leaders bring about real, democratic change?

Managing expectations

For the reform movement in Ethiopia to have a spillover effect across Africa, and Ahmed to actually become a influential leader that can change the course of the continent, he needs to achieve long-term, persistent domestic success. While he already made a lot of progress, he is still facing significant challenges.

There is still a strong deep-state network in Ethiopia that is unhappy with the new prime minister's reform agenda. On 23 June an explosion struck a pro-Ahmed rally in Addis Ababa, killing at least one person and wounding scores more. While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, it showed that there still is a hardline minority that is not pleased with the country's new leader. Moreover, there are groups in Ethiopia that already feel betrayed by the new leadership. Irob people, a minority group living in Ethiopia's Tigray region, expressed their dismay at Ahmed's decision to normalise relations with Eritrea, which could see part of their territory ceded to Eritrea.

Also, despite Ahmed's efforts to revitalise the economy, Ethiopia is still in the midst of a severe foreign currency shortage. Last month, the United Arab Emirates has pledged to deposit $1 billion in Ethiopia's Central Bank as part of a $3 billion aid package. But it would be naive to assume the UAE is offering a helping hand for free. By accepting this large aid package, Ahmed is effectively siding Ethiopia with Saudi Arabia and its allies in the ongoing Gulf crisis. Participating in this regional powerplay may eventually harm Ethiopia's democratic prospects and damage Ahmed's credibility as an independent African leader.

Over the last decades, post-independence Africa has seen numerous well-meaning leaders, who promised democracy, transparency and prosperity. Few have delivered. There is no indication that Ahmed is going to follow Museveni, Zenawi, Afewerki and Kagame's lead and dissapoint his people by clinging to power and becoming yet another African strongmen. But if he wants to succeed in bringing change to not only Ethiopia but also to the wider region, he needs to overcome several domestic obstacles and make sure he does not become a pawn of global powers in the process.

