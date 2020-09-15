Uganda

'It takes a village to kill a child': Uganda's hidden children

Faced with stigma and abuse, many children with disabilities are hidden indoors, with few options for specialised care.

| Uganda, Africa, Human Rights, Interactive, Child rights

Source: Al Jazeera

Commenting has been disabled. To find out more, click here.

body : Layout 1 : Cell 1 : Layout 1 : Cell 1 : Layout 1 : Cell 5
MORE FROM AL JAZEERA
MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES