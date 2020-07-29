Senegal's village of women

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
Can Chile transcend General Augusto Pinochet's economic and political legacy by forging a new constitution?
Chile, Business & Economy, Poverty
In West Papua, Indonesia, we investigate allegations of fraud and human rights abuses in billion-dollar land deals.
Human Rights, Indigenous rights, Indonesia
A battle rapper, activist and Missouri state representative fights to pass a critical bill for his community.
United States, Racism, Human Rights
We visit a cooking school in Vietnam that offers disadvantaged teenagers a pathway out of poverty.
Vietnam, Education, Child rights