Mapping US cities where George Floyd protests have erupted

Demonstrations have erupted in dozens of US cities after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody.

Thousands of protesters from across the United States continue to take to the streets to decry police brutality following the killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, on May 25.

National Guard troops, a component of the US Army, have been deployed in at least 21 states to handle the protests.

The map and list below shows the locations where protests have occurred and in which states National Guard troops have been deployed. More protests are planned on Monday.

Al Jazeera will update this list as more information becomes available.

States where where National Guard troops have been deployed (21):

California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Cities where protests have erupted (120 cities):

Anchorage, AK; Birmingham, AL; Hoover, AL; Montgomery, AL; Little Rock, AR; Phoenix, AZ; Bakersfield, CA; Beverly Hills, CA; Fontana, CA; Fresno, CA; La Mesa, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Oakland, CA; Sacramento, CA; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; San Jose, CA; Colorado Springs, CO; Denver, CO; Fort Collins, CO; Washington, DC; Wilmington, DE; Jacksonville, FL; Miami, FL; Tallahassee, FL; Tampa, FL; Windermere, FL; Atlanta, GA; Augusta, GA; Savannah, GA; Honolulu, HI; Des Moines, IA; Iowa City, IA; Boise, ID; Idaho Falls, ID; Chicago, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Topeka, KS; Lexington, KY; Louisville, KY; Baton Rouge, LA; Lafayette, LA; Lake Charles, LA; New Orleans, LA; Springfield, MA; Baltimore, MD; Portland, ME; Bay City, MI; Detroit, MI; Grand Rapids, MI; Lansing, MI; Bemidji, MN; Duluth, MN; Minneapolis, MN; St. Paul, MN; Ferguson, MO; Kansas, MO; St. Louis, MO; Jackson, MS; Petal, MS; Billings, MT; Bozeman, MT; Great Falls, MT; Helena, MT; Missoula, MT; Charlotte, NC; Raleigh, NC; Bismarck, ND; Fargo, ND; Lincoln, NE; Omaha, NE; Manchester, NH; Jersey City, NJ; Newark, NJ; Trenton, NJ; Willingboro, NJ; Albuquerque, NM; Santa Fe, NM; Las Vegas, NV; Reno, NV; Albany, NY; Buffalo, NY; New York City, NY; Rochester, NY; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; Dayton, OH; Toledo, OH; Oklahoma, OK; Tulsa, OK; Eugene, OR; Portland, OR; Salem, OR; Philadelphia, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Charleston, SC; Columbia, SC; Sioux Falls, SD; Memphis, TN; Nashville, TN; Austin, TX; Corpus Christi, TX; Dallas, TX; Fort Worth, TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lubbock, TX; San Antonio, TX; Salt Lake City, UT; Charlottesville, VA; Hampton, VA; Norfolk, VA; Richmond, VA; Burlington, VT; Montpelier, VT; Seattle, WA; Tacoma, WA; Green Bay, WI; Madison, WI; Milwaukee, WI; Fairmont, WV; Huntington, WV; Cheyenne, WY.

Source: Al Jazeera