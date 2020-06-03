Mapping anti-racism solidarity protests around the world

Thousands of people have taken to the streets, demanding justice for George Floyd and an end to systematic racism.

Thousands of people around the world have rallied in solidarity with anti-racism protests in the US following the police killing of George Floyd on May 25.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was pinned to the ground by a white officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The officer, who has since been fired and charged for murder, knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, as Floyd pleaded "I can't breathe".

Protests, which began in Minneapolis, have spread to hundreds of cities across the US. National Guard troops have been deployed in at least 23 states to handle the protests.

Large crowds have also gathered in cities across Canada and in Mexico City. Protesters waved placards with the words "No justice! No peace!", "I can't breathe" and "Black lives matter".

South America: Large crowds gathered in Brazil's second largest city Rio de Janerio and Argentinean city of Buenos Aires.

Europe: The European Union said it was "shocked and appalled" by the death of Floyd, calling it "an abuse of power" and warned against further excessive use of force. Thousands took to the streets across several European cities, including Berlin, London and Amsterdam, defying coronavirus bans.

Africa: Sizable protests were held in Nigeria and Kenya. The African Union issued a strongly worded statement condemning the killing of Floyd. US embassies in Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zimbabwe also issued statements of concern over Floyd's death.

Middle East: hundreds gathered in Tel Aviv, Haifa and East Jerusalem demanding 'Justice for George' and 'Justice for Eyad' an unarmed, autistic Palestinian man killed by Israeli police.

Asia Pacific: Rallies were held in several cities across Australia and New Zealand.

The map and list below show the locations where sizeable protests have occurred. More protests are planned throughout the week in several cities around the world.

Al Jazeera will update this list as more information becomes available.

Cities (outside the US) where protests have been held:

Buenos Aires, Argentina; Perth, Australia; Sydney, Australia; Brussels, Belgium; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Calgary, Canada; Fredericton, Canada; Halifax, Canada; Moncton, Canada; Montreal, Canada; Ottawa, Canada; Peterborough, Canada; Saskatoon, Canada; Toronto, Canada; Vancouver, Canada; Copenhagen, Denmark; Bordeaux, France; Paris, France; Berlin, Germany; Munich, Germany; Athens, Greece; Thessaloniki, Greece; Mashhad, Iran; Dublin, Ireland; Tel Aviv, Israel; Haifa, Israel; East Jerusalem, Palestine; Milan, Italy; Rome, Italy; Tokyo, Japan; Nairobi, Kenya; Mexico City, Mexico; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Groningen, Netherlands; The Hague, Netherlands; Auckland, New Zealand; Wellington, New Zealand; Christchurch, New Zealand; Dunedin, New Zealand; Tauranga, New Zealand; Abuja, Nigeria; Lagos, Nigeria; Bratislava, Slovakia; Barcelona, Spain; Geneva, Switzerland; Zurich, Switzerland; Istanbul, Turkey; Liverpool, United Kingdom; London, United Kingdom; Manchester, United Kingdom; Derry, United Kingdom; Belfast, United Kingdom; Cardiff, Wales.

Source: Al Jazeera