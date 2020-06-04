Libya: Mapping the areas of military control

Recent battlefield defeats have forced General Haftar's eastern-based troops to retreat from the capital, Tripoli.

Libya, a major oil producer in North Africa, has been mired in conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

It is now split between two rival administrations: the UN-brokered Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and the eastern-based House of Representatives allied with renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army.

Forces fighting for Libya's internationally recognised government said they regained full control over Tripoli after being besieged for more than a year by militias loyal to Haftar's eastern-based LNA.

The GNA military said it captured all areas surrounding the Tripoli city administrative area.

The defeat represents a stinging reversal for Haftar and his LNA, which launched an offensive on the capital last year pledging to unite Libya after years of chaos.