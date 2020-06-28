Infographic: How did we get to 10 million coronavirus cases?

A timeline of the pandemic's spread around the world as global COVID-19 infections hit the 10 million mark.

Ten million people have now been infected by COVID-19 worldwide to date, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

While five million people have recovered, the highly contagious disease has also claimed the lives of almost half a million people.

The United States, Brazil and Russia have emerged as the countries with the highest number of confirmed cases. The US and Brazil also have the highest number of deaths from COVID-19, followed by the UK.

Confirmed cases are the number of people who have tested positive. There is no standardised global measurement for testing. Test units vary significantly across countries. If countries with low confirmed cases are not sufficiently testing or sharing their data, they may have many more undiagnosed cases.

The animated graphic below shows how the virus spread throughout the world.

The animated graphic below shows how the world approached half a million COVID-19 deaths.

Source: Al Jazeera