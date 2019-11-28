MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
Insight into the harrowing experiences faced by Myanmar's Rohingya at the hands of the military and Buddhist factions.
Rohingya, Myanmar, Human Rights
101 East examines why domestic violence touches so many Australian women and asks what is being done to turn the tide.
Human Rights, Australia, International Women's Day
Two writers discuss the rewriting of history, culture wars, multiple identities and the storyteller's duty to speak up.
Human Rights, Nigeria, Arts & Culture
Journalist Mona Chalabi uses hand-drawn sketches to break down complex data and challenge mainstream misconceptions.
Media, Arts & Culture, Data