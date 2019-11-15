Asia

Infographic: Sri Lanka presidential election 2019

The South Asian island nation set to elect a new president on Saturday amid security and economic concerns.

On Saturday, Sri Lankans will go to the polls to elect a new president, a landmark vote as the island nation struggles with a sluggish economy, security challenges and increasing political polarisation.

The candidates 

This year's election has a record 35 candidates running, from across the political spectrum.

How voting works 

The island nation has traditionally high rates of voter participation, with more than 15.9 million registered voters in a total population of 21.8 million, according to Election Commission statistics.

The government structure

Sri Lanka's government operates under a semi-presidential system, where the president holds widespread executive authority but governs in partnership with a prime minister he appoints and a cabinet recommended by the prime minister.

The key issues ahead of the polls 

Overview of the economy 

Burdened with high debt and sluggish economic growth, the Sri Lankan economy could not afford the hit it took following the Easter Sunday bombings.

