MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
How the US and EU are turning a blind eye on Egypt's human rights record for their own economic and political interests.
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt, Human Rights
How a chocolate-making activist in the West African state of Togo is fighting back against foreign exploitation.
Business & Economy, Togo, Poverty & Development
A story of oil, wealth, power and shifting fortunes - the fate of a company and kingdom.
Fossil Fuels, Saudi Arabia, Business & Economy
A two-part special report tracing the causes and possible consequences of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protest movement.
Hong Kong protests, China, Human Rights