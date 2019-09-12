MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
Unprecedented access and an exclusive interview with Omar Khadr during his first days of freedom.
Human Rights, Guantanamo Bay , Cuba
A story of oil, wealth, power and shifting fortunes - the fate of a company and kingdom.
Fossil Fuels, Saudi Arabia, Business & Economy
A two-part special report tracing the causes and possible consequences of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protest movement.
Hong Kong protests, China, Human Rights
Meet Ethiopia's first female chief justice as she takes on the challenges of transforming the country's judicial system.
Women's Rights, Ethiopia, Law