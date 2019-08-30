MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
Denied citizenship, forced from their homes, and subjected to cruelty; we investigate the plight of Myanmar's Rohingya.
Rohingya, Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi
Follow Brazil's youngest national park director as she declares war on drug gangs and the logging mafia.
Environment, Latin America, Indigenous rights
A two-part story about Hassan al-Turabi, one of Sudan's most influential political figures and thinkers.
Omar al-Bashir, Sudan, Africa
Why a new group of radical activists in Hong Kong are calling for greater autonomy - and even independence - from China.
Democracy, China, Asia Pacific