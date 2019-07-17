MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
Investigating a major scandal that exposes the corrupt relationship between business and politics in South Africa.
South Africa, Jacob Zuma, Corruption
What draws Kenyan women to join al-Shabab and what challenges are they facing when they return to their communities?
Al-Shabab, Kenya, Women's Rights
We investigate why Hungary, under its authoritarian leader Viktor Orban, has repeatedly clashed with the European Union.
The Far Right, Hungary, Europe
A look at how top executives on Wall Street helped trigger a global financial crisis - and how it may happen again.
Business & Economy, United States, Wall Street