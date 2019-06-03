MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
What has happened to the beauty of the beautiful game? Andrew Richardson goes in search of the soul of British football.
Football, Liverpool, Sport
People and Power investigates the shocking levels of air pollution making it deadly to breathe in India's capital.
Pollution, India, Health
Insight into the remarkable attempt to bring peacekeepers who committed crimes against the most vulnerable to justice.
Nigeria, Sierra Leone, United Nations
How the US and EU are turning a blind eye on Egypt's human rights record for their own economic and political interests.
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt, Human Rights