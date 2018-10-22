Do you really know the price of milk?

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
Investigating allegations that the UK and US colluded with Gaddafi to hand over his opponents for detention and torture.
Rendition, Libya, Muammar Gaddafi
How demand from US families seeking to adopt babies from abroad has paved the way for exploitation and fraud.
Child rights, Uganda, United States
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, think-tank founder Ali Shihabi and HRW's Sarah Leah Whitson debate democracy, Yemen and MBS.
Mohammed bin Salman, Middle East, Yemen
Fault Lines reports from the frontlines of Donald Trump's so-called Muslim ban and its very real consequences.
Human Rights, Donald Trump