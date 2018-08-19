MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
The outgoing diplomat Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein discusses Syria, North Korea, Israel and future human rights defenders.
United Nations, Saudi Arabia, Canada
Feminist icon Germaine Greer on why she criticises the #MeToo movement.
Women's Rights, Human Rights
As attacks continue to be linked to Islam, European Muslims share their stories of loss, discrimination and identity.
Islamophobia, Paris Attacks, Europe
Women forced into sexual slavery during World War II fight for justice and struggle to make peace with the past.
Women's Rights, Japan, Rape