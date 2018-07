Zimbabweans will go to the polls on July 30 to pick their next president in a closely-watched election.

Voters in Zimbabwe will head to the ballots on Monday, in what will be the first election since the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe following a military intervention in November 2017.

Overall, a total of 23 candidates are competing in the presidential race, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, from the ruling ZANU-PF party, and Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC), seen as the frontrunners.