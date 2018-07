After a 2017 census, seats in the national and provincial assemblies were redistributed.

A population census was conducted in Pakistan in 2017 after 19 years.

Taking into account its results, seats in the national and provincial assemblies were redistributed.

Each hexagon in this map represents a national assembly seat

Some 272 seats were redistributed after the 2017 census.

This method of mapping shows differences in population between provinces.

The impact of the vote is clearer, compared to a traditional map.