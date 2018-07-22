MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
Who was the man behind the legend? We get an insight into Nelson Mandela's life through the eyes of people who knew him
South Africa, Nelson Mandela, Politics
Economist Charles Robertson discusses the economic challenges facing Ethiopia.
Business & Economy, Ethiopia, Africa
Inside the biggest media collaboration in the region's history, exposing the offshore dealings of the rich and powerful.
Media, Africa, Corruption
PM Mahathir Mohamad talks to Al Jazeera about his fight against corruption and for a more united Malaysia.
Politics, Malaysia, Asia