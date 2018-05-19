No way, you won't stay: Explore the Manus Island story via chat

Australia maintains a hard line on immigration: Any asylum seeker who arrives by boat will never be resettled in the country.
While the Australian government says this policy has "stopped the boats", helped prevent drownings at sea and enabled them to control their borders, critics say the indefinite detention of people on remote Pacific islands to prevent them from landing in Australia is a deliberate attempt to circumvent their international obligations and hide the horrors of offshore detention.
Behrouz Boochani - Journalist and refugee on Manus Island
Stephen Keim - Australian barrister
Peter Dutton - Australia's minister for immigration and border protection
Kate Schuetze - Amnesty International
Father Clement Taulam - Papua New Guinean Catholic priest on Manus Island
Jana Favero - Asylum Seeker Resource Centre
Rafiullah Yousefzai - Manus refugee transferred to the US
