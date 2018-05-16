Palestinians' Great March of Return: The human cost

As Palestinians marked 70 years of Nakba, Israel responded by firing live ammunition - killing dozens of demonstrators.

Palestinian protests began on March 30 for the commemoration of Land Day, when in 1976 six Palestinian citizens of Israel were killed by Israeli forces after protesting the confiscation of their land.

Demonstrations continued until May 15, which marked 70 years since the Nakba - the ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians by Zionist militias to make way for the state of Israel.

The United States officially relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday. Palestinian protests against the move turned deadly as at least 60 demonstrators in Gaza were killed by the Israeli army near the fence with Israel.

Below is a breakdown of the violence that has been widely condemned.