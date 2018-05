New US embassy to be opened on 1949 Armistice Line, which has long been violated by occupation of East Jerusalem.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its "united" capital, and its annexation of East Jerusalem effectively put the entire city under Israeli control. Palestinian leaders, however, see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Source: Al Jazeera