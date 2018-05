MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES

Al Jazeera World Lost cities of Palestine An extraordinary insight into Palestinian life in the city before 1948, revealing the loss of a culture and lifestyle.

Witness The Great Book Robbery Was the appropriation of Palestinian books and manuscripts in 1948 a case of cultural theft or preservation?

Al Jazeera World Bosnia 1992: The Omarska Camp Omarska concentration camp survivors tell chilling stories of their incarceration at the start of the Bosnian War.