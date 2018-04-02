Skripal case diplomatic expulsions in numbers

The recent wave of explusions of diplomats comes days following the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. London says Moscow was behind the attack - an allegation Russia denies.
Russia has expelled 189 diplomats from various countries in retaliation for the wave of ejections of Russian officials. A total of 342 diplomats have been expelled and returned to home countries.
Breakdown of the number of Russian diplomats each country has vowed to expel.
European Union member states:
France - 4
Poland - 4
Germany - 4
Lithuania - 3
Czech Republic - 3
Denmark - 2
Italy - 2
Spain - 2
Netherlands - 2
Estonia - 1
Latvia - 1
Sweden - 1
Belgium - 1
Finland - 1
Romania - 1
Croatia - 1
Hungary - 1
Ireland - 1
Total: 35
Non-EU European states:
Ukraine - 13
Moldova - 3
Albania - 2
Norway - 1
Macedonia - 1
Georgia - 1
Montenegro - 1
Total: 22
Other countries:
US - 60
Canada - 4
Australia - 2
Total: 66
NATO:
NATO - 7