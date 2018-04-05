MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
Al Jazeera tells the story of the caliphate providing a fascinating insight into past empires and present-day politics.
Islam
We investigate a massive corruption scandal in Latin America involving some of its most prominent public figures.
Corruption, Brazil, Peru
Behind the scenes with Antifa, Fault Lines explores the rise of hate speech and political violence in the Trump era.
The Far Right, United States, Donald Trump
What is the legacy of Iran's Islamic revolution and how does it affect Iranian society more than three decades later?
Middle East, Iran, Politics