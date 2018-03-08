Understanding US military aid to Israel

Breaking down the military aid provided by the United States to Israel.

The US' unwavering support of Israel in its joint military ventures comes with a cost.

Billions have been spent over the years to help provide Israel with a strong defence programme and other strategic needs.

The US provides more military aid to Israel than to any other state.

Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between the US and Israel began in 1999.

The last 10-year MOU was signed in 2016 under then-US President Barack Obama. It included a record $38bn deal to provide Israel with military assistance over a 10-year period - the largest such agreement ever by the US with any other country.

Israel has ordered more than 30 F-35 fighter jets since 2010, totaling $5bn dollars. The cost of the 17 jets purchased in 2016 is undetermined.

Source: Al Jazeera