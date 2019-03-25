Yemen

Death from above: Every Saudi coalition air raid on Yemen

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of Arab states have launched more than 19,278 air raids across Yemen.

Al Jazeera staff | | Yemen, Middle East, War & Conflict

Commenting has been disabled. To find out more, click here.

body : Layout 1 : Cell 1 : Layout 1 : Cell 1 : Layout 1 : Cell 5
MORE FROM AL JAZEERA
MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES

 